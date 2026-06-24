Fabio Cannavaro urges Cristiano Ronaldo to 'play on a few more years' after seeing 'very intelligent' Portugal icon end his Uzbekistan team's World Cup dream

Despite enduring what he described as a "dark week" from critics, Ronaldo displayed remarkable physical conditioning. Ronaldo celebrated his defiant performance by posting "We are here" on Instagram to remind the world of his enduring quality.

Cannavaro expressed his admiration for Ronaldo, revealing what he told him after the final whistle. Cannavaro said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is 41 years old and still has so much hunger to play. He is a man who loves to play football. He is already in the history of football, he will be eternal and, even so, he continues to play this way. I spoke to him and told him to play on a few more years. To enjoy football. Just look at him. He is totally fit, he is physically very well and I hope he continues for a few more years."