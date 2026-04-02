Ex-France boss claims England not 'serious' World Cup contenders & have 'loser' image in stunning outburst

Domenech was not just critical of England; he also directed some of his trademark cynicism toward the current France setup under Didier Deschamps. Despite recent friendly wins over Brazil and Colombia, Domenech insists that French fans and media should not get carried away. He believes the quality of opposition during the latest international break was significantly below par.

He said: "How have we impressed the world? Because of friendlies against Brazil, who have a rubbish team… you have to put things in perspective. We haven’t beaten solid teams. Colombia offered nothing. I have rarely seen such a poor Colombia team."arked.







