Evra: "Morocco awarded the Africa Cup of Nations by default? I thought it was an April Fool's joke – they've lost all credibility"

"We’ve all seen that Senegal won. But why is no one talking about this referee? Where is he now?" Evra vents in a video on his Instagram profile. The Lions of Teranga’s 1-0 victory in extra time came after a sensational protest by the Senegalese team, who first complained about a penalty not being awarded and then exploded with anger at the VAR’s intervention, which awarded a penalty to Morocco for a very similar challenge. With the exception of Mané, Senegal walked off the pitch in protest for over 20 minutes and then, persuaded by their captain, decided to return to the pitch to take the aforementioned penalty, which was subsequently missed by Brahim Diaz. According to a statement from CAF, the Senegal national team has breached Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations. In particular, Article 82 states that: “if a team refuses to play or leaves the pitch before the end of the match without the referee’s permission, it shall be deemed to have forfeited the match”.