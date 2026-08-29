Juventus' fixtures for the 2026/27 Europa League league phase have been confirmed. They will begin at home to NEC on Thursday 17 September at 9pm. Their final fixture will also be at the Allianz Stadium, against Real Sociedad on 28 January.
AFP
Translated by
Europa League, Juventus’s schedule: debut against NEC, last one at home against Real Sociedad
Juventus's schedule
Matchday 1
Juventus v NEC, Thursday 17 September at 21:00
Matchday 2
Celta Vigo v Juventus, Thursday 15 October at 21:00
Matchday 3
Juventus v Rennes, Thursday 22 October at 18:45
Matchday 4
AZ Alkmaar v Juventus, Thursday 5 November at 21:00
Matchday 5
Juventus v Omonia Nicosia, Thursday 26 November at 21:00
Matchday 6
Hapoel Beer-Sheva v Juventus, Thursday 10 December at 18:45
Matchday 7
Ferencvaros v Juventus, Thursday 21 January 2027 at 18:45
Matchday 8
Juventus v Real Sociedad, Thursday 28 January 2027 at 21:00
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