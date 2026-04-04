Erling Haaland 'super happy' after hat-trick against Liverpool as Man City hero suggests he had 'psychological thing' against Arne Slot's men

"Super happy, it's been a while now," he told BBC Sport of his hat-trick. "It was about time and it's nice doing it against Liverpool. To go to Wembley yet again and for so many times Pep has done it in the last 10 years has been incredible. It's actually ridiculous when you look at the stats how many times we have been at Wembley. So consistent and this is crazy, 23 times in 10 years is ridiculous."

City overcame a difficult start to the game in which Liverpool appeared capable of matching them, only for the situation to change before the break.

“Amazing game and from the final we showed great level today as well. We need to keep building on this and keep going,” Haaland said. He further emphasised the importance of their clinical finishing by adding: “It's ideal to score right before half-time. The way we played from 25 minutes was amazing. We need to be more consistent and do this even more.”