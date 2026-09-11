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Enzo Maresca delivers mixed Man City injury news ahead of Manchester derby showdown at Old Trafford against Man Utd
O'Reilly passed fit for derby duty
Man City have been handed a significant boost ahead of their trip to Old Trafford as Nico O’Reilly has been passed fit to feature. The England international, who has become a breakout star under Pep Guardiola last season had missed City's last two fixtures due to a back problem.
Speaking to the media during his pre-match press conference on Friday, Maresca provided a definitive update on the left-back-cum-midfielder’s condition. The Italian tactician confirmed that the academy graduate has recovered well and is '100 per cent available' to be thrown back into the heat of battle against Man United.
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Doku ruled out as calf issue persists
While the news regarding O’Reilly was positive, the City boss also confirmed that Belgian international Jeremy Doku remains unavailable for selection. Doku has endured a frustrating start to the season and has not featured for the Citizens since the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.
Maresca was cautious when discussing the winger’s recovery timeline, indicating that the former Rennes man is still a few days away from a competitive return to the pitch. The manager explained that the winger "needs a few more days" before he is fully recovered from a calf injury.
Maresca embraces derby pressure
This weekend marks Maresca’s first Manchester derby as the head coach, though he is no stranger to the intensity of the fixture having previously served as an assistant to Pep Guardiola. Despite City’s overall dominance in English football, they have won just two of the last six meetings with United and have not tasted victory at Old Trafford in three years.
Discussing the significance of the clash, Maresca emphasised that the occasion requires his players to remain true to their tactical identity while acknowledging the unique atmosphere. "It is very important for different reasons. We know how important a derby is, especially here," he said. The manager also drew comparisons to his past experiences in European football to highlight the pressure. "A special game. The most important thing we can do is try to be ourselves and then we see the final result."
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Aiming for top spot consolidation
City enter the derby sitting at the summit of the Premier League, currently locked in a tight battle with Arsenal. Both clubs have won their first three matches, boasting identical goal differences, with City only holding the top spot by virtue of having scored one more goal than the Gunners.
The Italian coach is under no illusions about what a win would mean for both the standings and the morale of the supporters. He made his objectives clear when looking ahead to the Sunday afternoon kickoff, stressing his desire to start his derby record with a victory. "It’s very important [to beat United]. It’s my first derby and I want to win the game," Maresca concluded.
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