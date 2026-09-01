The summer transfer window in Europe's major leagues has officially slammed shut, with the deadline for clubs to complete their deals now expired. It won't reopen until next January.

England and Spain closed their windows at 01:00 on Wednesday morning Mecca time, while France, Germany and Italy wrapped up their business at 09:00 on Tuesday evening.

The excitement isn't over yet, though. Several deals are still awaiting official confirmation, with agreements struck before the deadline passed.

Beyond Europe's major leagues, Turkey keep trading until next Friday. Mexico's market ends on 11 September this year and Portugal's on the 15th of the same month, while Saudi Arabia have until 12 October to get their deals done.

Here are the most notable deals and behind-the-scenes stories from the final day of the transfer window in Europe's five major leagues.

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