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Enzo Fernandez shines on Manchester City debut as Erling Haaland seals narrow victory against Coventry City
A surprising debut for the new signing
Fernandez was initially named on the bench by manager Enzo Maresca. However, an unexpected injury to Nico O'Reilly during the warm-up forced a late change, handing Fernandez his Manchester City debut. Despite the staggering £125 million price tag and the lingering memories of a tempestuous World Cup clash with new midfield partner Elliot Anderson, Fernandez seamlessly integrated into the team.
The two midfielders, once fierce rivals, worked in perfect harmony to bring composure to a nervy Manchester City side, proving that the club have found a potent new combination in the middle of the park.
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Breaking the deadlock against a stubborn defence
While Rayan Cherki provided the creative spark and hit the post early on, it was Fernandez who unlocked the Coventry City defence. In the 26th minute, Fernandez spotted the intelligent run of Antoine Semenyo and delivered a game-changing pass that completely bypassed Jay Dasilva.
Semenyo then delivered a perfect cross into the box, allowing Erling Haaland to head home the only goal of the game. Fernandez's ability to process the space and execute the pass under pressure demonstrated exactly why Manchester City were willing to invest such a massive sum to secure his services from Chelsea this summer.
Mixed moments and a disallowed assist
The match was not without its turbulent moments for the new arrival. True to his combative nature, Fernandez was involved in an unnecessary physical altercation with goalkeeper Carl Rushworth inside the opening two minutes.
However, he also provided moments of sheer brilliance, including a spectacular hooked volley over his shoulder that set up Haaland for what appeared to be a second goal, only for Fernandez to be judged marginally offside.
Meanwhile, Coventry City created several dangerous opportunities in both halves but found Gianluigi Donnarumma in formidable form, leaving the visitors with three consecutive defeats and still searching for their first league goal.
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What is next for Man City?
Following this hard-fought victory, Man City will look to build on their perfect start to the league campaign as they integrate Fernandez further into their tactical setup. Maresca must address the defensive vulnerabilities exposed by Coventry City before their next fixture. Meanwhile, Fernandez aims to maintain this high level of performance to permanently silence his critics and justify his £125m transfer fee.
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