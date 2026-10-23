AC Milan and Roma now have genuine hope. Playmaker Endrick returned to Real Madrid in the summer after a successful spell in Ligue 1 with Paulo Fonseca's Lyon, but has played sparingly this season. He has made just one appearance in La Liga. His only goal came against Roma in the Champions League, in Mourinho and his side's 4-3 win.
Endrick’s agent: “Real Madrid are his first choice, but he wants to play. AC Milan and Roma are fantastic clubs”
AC Milan and Roma want him
A January move could be on the cards, with several clubs tracking him. Two Italian sides are the current favourites: AC Milan and Roma. Amorim and Gasperini both want the Brazilian to strengthen their squads.
The agent’s words
Alan Redmond, executive vice-president and Global Head of Football at Roc Nation Sports International, spoke to Adnkronos about the agency's client, 20-year-old Brazilian talent Endrick: "In Endrick's case, he has always said he wants to stay at Real Madrid, and I am convinced that this season, when he gets the opportunity, he will score many goals. I can confirm there was a lot of interest in him over the summer, from several countries, but his aim was never to leave Spain. The financial aspect is not important; the player assesses the club's project."
We're talking about a player with the qualities to play for Real Madrid; he just needs opportunities. Endrick was coming off a loan spell at Lyon and played very well in France, but then he had a few problems. I think it was quite frustrating for him not to be at his best physically. The idea, though, was always to stay in Madrid. We'll see what happens in the future, but I honestly think he'll stay at Real for a long time. That's my opinion. The reports about AC Milan and Roma? I don't think he'll move. The clubs mentioned are fantastic, but I don't think he'll go and play elsewhere."
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