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فريق النصر تحت 21 عامًاAl Nassr's X official account

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Elite Joy League: Al-Nassr raise the banner of revenge, Al-Ahli hunt their wounded rival in round three

FEATURES
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Fateh U21 vs Al Nassr U21
Al Fateh U21
Al Nassr U21
Al Jabalin U21 vs Al Ahli U21
Al Jabalin U21
Al Ahli U21
Al Qadisiyah U21 vs Al Ettifaq U21
Al Qadisiyah U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Al Wehda U21 vs Al Ittihad U21
Al Wehda U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Taawoun U21 vs Al Hilal U21
Al Taawoun U21
Al Hilal U21
Saudi Arabia

The Jood Elite League, Saudi Arabia's Under-21 competition, rolls on with a fresh batch of third-round fixtures.

Several eye-catching clashes headline the round. Some could shape the race for top spot from the off. Others carry a history that promises to add extra spice to proceedings.

  • Round three fixtures of the Joy Elite League

    Third-round action gets under way on Sunday 6 September. Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Fateh at the Meydan Al-Tamweel Al-Oula Stadium in Al-Ahsa, while defending champions Al-Hazem head to Al-Majmaah to take on Al-Feiha.

    Al-Ahli make the trip to face Al-Jabalain at the Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Stadium in Hail. Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, host league leaders Al-Ittifaq at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al-Khobar.

    Rounding off the day, Al-Ittihad travel to face Al-Wehda at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Makkah.

    Monday 7 September brings Al-Khaleej to Arar, where they meet newly promoted Al-Tadamon at the Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed Sports City Stadium. Fellow promoted side Al-Faisaly host Al-Najma at the Al-Majmaah Sports City Stadium.

    Al-Kholood and Al-Orobah clash in Al-Rass. Damac host Al-Riyadh in Khamis Mushait, and Al-Hilal travel to face Al-Taawoun in Buraidah to close out the third round for the month.

    Two fixtures, though, will be pushed back. Al-Watan versus Al-Ansar at the King Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jazan moves to 21 December, while Neom against Al-Akhdoud at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk is now scheduled for 25 January next year.

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  • Al-Nassr raise the banner of revenge

    Al-Nassr open their second match of the new Roshn Saudi Pro League season carrying bitter memories, as they visit an Al-Fateh side who dumped them out of last season's quarter-finals in humiliating fashion.

    Al-Fateh beat Al-Nassr home and away, 4-1 and 3-2, a 7-3 aggregate across the two legs. They marched on to the semi-finals and then the final, only to lose to Al-Hazm 3-1.

    Revenge is not the only thing driving Al-Nassr. Beating Al-Fateh would break the tie between the two sides in the standings and hand them a second straight win.

    A clean four-goal victory in their only outing so far, against Al-Jabalain, left Al-Nassr eighth. They sit behind seventh-placed Al-Fateh on goal difference, though their opponents have played twice.

    Al-Fateh, meanwhile, want to bounce back from last round's defeat to Al-Ahli. Home advantage and a raucous crowd could help them land a fresh win over Al-Nassr and rekindle the glories of last season.

    Watch the Roshn Saudi League on stc tvRegister now!

  • Al-Ahly hunts down a wounded Al-Nasr

    Al-Ahli chase a third straight win on the same day as they travel to Al-Jabalain, eager to stay in the hunt at the top of the Saudi Under-21 League.

    They showed their mettle last time out, beating Al-Fateh, runners-up in the first edition, 2-1. That result lifted them to second on 6 points, level with leaders Al-Ettifaq but behind on goal difference.

    "The Refined Ones" will want to keep the momentum going, and they face opponents still nursing the wounds of a 4-0 hammering by Al-Nassr in the last round.

    That defeat sent Al-Jabalain tumbling to fifteenth on 3 points, all of which came from their shock win over title holders Al-Hazm in the opening round.

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  • Al-Qadsiah threaten Al-Ettifaq's top spot

    Al-Ettifaq sit top of the table with 6 points, but their first real test of the new Joyy Elite League season awaits. They travel to Al-Qadsiah, semi-finalists last time out.

    The season could hardly have started better for Al-Ettifaq. A historic 10-1 win over Al-Tadhamon set the tone, and a 2-0 victory over Damac followed. Both results came against modest opposition, though: one a newly promoted side, the other a team scrapping to avoid relegation last season.

    Al-Qadsiah, by contrast, are struggling to find their rhythm. They beat Al-Khaleej 3-1 on the opening day, then slumped to a surprise 3-1 defeat against Al-Riyadh in round two.

    That loss left them on 3 points and eleventh in the table. Fail to get a result against the leaders, and they could slide even further.

    Watch the Saudi Joyy League on stc tvRegister now!

  • Al-Ittihad in search of itself

    Al-Ittihad, for their part, will play their third-round match against Al-Wehda under the banner of a search for their identity, following unconvincing performances in the first two rounds.

    The opening round brought the only draw on the card, a goalless stalemate with Damac. Al-Ittihad then ground out a laboured 2-0 win over Al-Tadhamon, newly promoted to the Roshn League, a week on from their historic 10-1 hammering by Al-Ettifaq.

    Those results left the "Tigers" sixth in the table on 4 points. They cannot afford to drop any more if they genuinely want to compete for the title this season.

    Al-Wehda, their opponents, are in no better shape. They opened the season with a 1-0 win over Al-Riyadh before losing by the same scoreline to Al-Khaleej in the second round.

    Sitting thirteenth on 3 points, Al-Wehda could slip further if they fail to make the most of home advantage and their supporters against Al-Ittihad.

  • Al-Hilal to end their partnership with Al-Taawoun

    Al-Hilal face the toughest test of any of the big clubs in the upcoming round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League. They travel to Al-Taawoun, who reached the quarter-finals last time out before going out on penalties.

    Adding to the heat, neither side has dropped a point yet. They sit third and fourth respectively on 6 points, both with a perfect record.

    Al-Hilal have had it easy in their opening two rounds. They beat newly promoted Al-Faisaly 2-1 in the first, then saw off Al-Kholood 2-0 in the second.

    Al-Taawoun's path has been no harder. They won 2-0 against Al-Najma to open their campaign before edging Al-Orobah by a single goal.

    Defensively, though, Al-Taawoun have stood out. They are the only side alongside Al-Ittihad yet to concede after two matches, which spells out just how difficult a job Al-Hilal's attack faces.

    Watch the Saudi Pro League on stc tvSign up now!

  • High-profile figures

    The opening two rounds of the Roshn Saudi Pro League delivered 21 matches, and all but two produced a winner. Al-Ittihad and Damac played out a goalless draw, while Al-Najma and Neom shared the points in a 1-1 stalemate.

    Those 21 matches yielded 62 goals, a rate approaching three per game. That is a strikingly high figure.

    Al-Ettifaq stand as the league's most potent attack after two rounds, having found the net 12 times. Only Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun have kept a clean sheet across both their outings.

    At the other end, Al-Tadhamon have the leakiest defence, shipping 12 goals in two matches. Five sides have yet to score at all: Damac, Al-Okhdood, Al-Kholood, Al-Orobah and Al-Ansar.

    Individually, Al-Ettifaq star Mohammed Al-Aissa leads the scoring charts after two rounds with five goals. Al-Ahli's Ziyad Iba and Al-Fateh striker En-Nesyri follow close behind on four apiece.