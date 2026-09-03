Third-round action gets under way on Sunday 6 September. Al-Nassr travel to face Al-Fateh at the Meydan Al-Tamweel Al-Oula Stadium in Al-Ahsa, while defending champions Al-Hazem head to Al-Majmaah to take on Al-Feiha.

Al-Ahli make the trip to face Al-Jabalain at the Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed bin Jalawi Stadium in Hail. Al-Qadsiah, meanwhile, host league leaders Al-Ittifaq at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al-Khobar.

Rounding off the day, Al-Ittihad travel to face Al-Wehda at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Makkah.

Monday 7 September brings Al-Khaleej to Arar, where they meet newly promoted Al-Tadamon at the Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed Sports City Stadium. Fellow promoted side Al-Faisaly host Al-Najma at the Al-Majmaah Sports City Stadium.

Al-Kholood and Al-Orobah clash in Al-Rass. Damac host Al-Riyadh in Khamis Mushait, and Al-Hilal travel to face Al-Taawoun in Buraidah to close out the third round for the month.

Two fixtures, though, will be pushed back. Al-Watan versus Al-Ansar at the King Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jazan moves to 21 December, while Neom against Al-Akhdoud at the King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk is now scheduled for 25 January next year.