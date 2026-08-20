The opening match will be on Sunday 23 August, when Al-Ettifaq, who topped the league phase last season, travel to face Al-Tadamon, newly promoted to the Joy League, at the Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Musaad City Stadium in Arar.

Five other matches follow that same day. Al-Ahli travel to face Al-Feiha at the Al-Majmaah Sports City Stadium in Al-Majmaah, Al-Taawoun host Al-Najma in Buraidah, and Al-Riyadh travel to face Al-Wehda at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Makkah.

Neom also host Al-Orobah at the Al-Watani Club Stadium in Tabuk, and Al-Hazem, the title holders, travel to face Al-Jabalain at the Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaad bin Jalawi Stadium in Hail.

Five more matches arrive on the second day, Monday 24 August. Al-Qadsiah host Al-Khaleej at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium, and Al-Fateh, last season's runners-up, host Al-Ansar, newly promoted to the Joy League, at the Al-Awwal Finance Field Stadium in Al-Ahsa.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, travel to face Al-Faisaly, newly promoted to the Joy League, at the Al-Majmaah Sports City Stadium in Al-Majmaah, while Al-Kholood host Al-Okhdood at the Al-Hazem Club Stadium in Al-Rass, and Al-Ittihad travel to face Damac in Khamis Mushait.

Al-Nassr, by contrast, will not play their first-round match until 18 December, when they travel to face Al-Watan, newly promoted to the Joy League, at the King Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jazan.