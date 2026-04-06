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النصر - دوري جوي للنخبةx/Alnassr_SG
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Elite Air League: Al-Taawoun keeps pace with the big guns… A fierce battle in the play-offs… Al-Shabab among the most notable teams to be relegated

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Saudi Arabia

A fiery clash between the stars of yesterday and tomorrow

The curtain has fallen on the league stage of the Joy Under-21 Elite Championship, following 20 rounds packed with excitement and fierce competition, which saw many rising stars shine and intensified rivalry between clubs vying for direct qualification to the quarter-finals.


stc tv JawwyGetty/Goal


The final round was not without major surprises, whether regarding direct qualification or the fierce battles in the relegation zone, alongside the confirmation of the relegated clubs set to leave the tournament, leaving fans in a state of anticipation and excitement for what lies ahead in the decisive stages.

Read also... He just keeps scoring... Al-Arini lights up the sky for Al-Taawoun on the night of qualification

  • باسم العريني - التعاونx/altaawoun1956FC

    Cooperation goes hand in hand with adulthood

    Although Al-Taawoun lost 3–1 to Al-Khaloud in the last round, they still managed to qualify directly for the quarter-finals.

    Watch the Saudi Air League on stc tv

    Al-Taawoun moved up to 37 points in fourth place, one point behind third-placed Al-Nassr (38), runners-up Al-Hilal (40) and leaders Al-Ittifaq (41).

    Al-Nassr managed to join the qualifiers after their 4-0 victory over Al-Hilal in the derby, whilst Al-Ittifaq thrashed Al-Khaleej 5-1.

    stc tv JawwyGetty/Goal


    Consequently, the quartet of Al-Ittifaq, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun have qualified directly for the quarter-finals, pending the completion of the line-up of teams competing in the tournament.


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  • فريق الاتحاد تحت 21 عامًاAl Ittihad's X Official Account

    Flaming attachment

    The clubs finishing in fifth to twelfth place are expected to compete in the play-offs, with four of them qualifying for the quarter-finals.

    The play-offs will see fierce competition with the presence of many strong clubs such as Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Ittihad, Al-Fateh, Al-Akhdoud, Al-Hazm, Neom, Al-Wehda and Al-Fayha.

    Watch the Saudi Pro League on stc tv

    In the last round, Al-Ittihad thrashed Al-Shabab 4-1, whilst Al-Fateh beat Al-Riyadh 6-0.


  • Al-Ahly's absence

    Al-Ahli Jeddah failed to finish in the top four or even secure a play-off spot, despite their 3–1 victory over Al-Qadisiyah in the final round.

    Al-Ahli finished 15th in the Joi Elite League table with 24 points, failing to qualify for the quarter-finals but avoiding relegation.


    stc tv JawwyGetty/Goal


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  • Young people are the hardest hit

    Al-Shabab topped the list of relegated clubs, finishing in 24th and last place with 12 points, thus bidding farewell to the Joi League.

    Al-Shabab were joined by Al-Bukairiyah (14 points), Al-Raed (19) and Al-Adalah (20), whilst Al-Najma, Al-Khaleej and Al-Jabalain escaped the relegation zone by a two-point margin.