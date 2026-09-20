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Eight-goal thriller at the Etihad! Semenyo double helps Manchester City survive Brian Brobbey hat-trick and Sunderland scare
Semenyo sparkles as City maintain winning streak
Maresca’s side secured their fifth consecutive victory of the campaign, ensuring they remain the only team in the division with a 100 per cent record. Semenyo proved to be the difference-maker, finding the back of the net twice to dampen Sunderland's hopes of a massive upset. The home side also saw Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland get on the scoresheet during a high-octane encounter that kept the Etihad crowd on the edge of their seats throughout the afternoon.
The result caps a historic start to life in Manchester for Maresca. The Italian has now won each of his first five Premier League games in charge of Manchester City, becoming only the sixth manager in the competition's history to achieve the feat. While the three points were ultimately secured, the manner of the performance will give the coaching staff plenty to ponder, particularly regarding a defensive line that struggled to contain the visitors' direct approach.
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Brobbey enters the history books despite defeat
Despite ending up on the losing side, Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey produced a performance for the ages. The forward netted a sensational hat-trick, becoming the first player for the Black Cats to achieve such a feat in the top flight since Jermain Defoe managed it back in 2016. Brobbey’s clinical finishing twice brought the visitors level at 1-1 and 2-2, before he struck again to reduce the deficit to 4-3 in the second half, momentarily silencing the home supporters.
His exploits in Manchester placed him in incredibly exclusive company within the history of the competition. According to statistical data, Brian Brobbey is the fourth player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick against the side starting the day top of the table. He joins an illustrious list that includes Robbie Fowler, Dirk Kuyt, and Romelu Lukaku. His performance was all the more remarkable considering he had failed to find the net in any of his previous league outings this season.
Defensive scares and goal-line heroics
While the scoreline suggests a comfortable afternoon for the champions, the reality was far more frantic. Sunderland created numerous chances and could have easily taken more from the game had it not been for some desperate defending. Rúben Dias proved to be a savior for the hosts, producing a remarkable acrobatic clearance off the line when the score was poised at 4-3. That intervention prevented a fourth Sunderland goal and arguably changed the momentum of the final twenty minutes.
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Haaland breaks his Sunderland hoodoo
For Haaland, the match provided a long-awaited opportunity to complete his Premier League collection. Before kick-off, the Black Cats were the only side the Norwegian had faced in the competition without finding the back of the net.
He had previously failed to score in two appearances against them, but he finally ended that drought in the closing stages. Haaland’s tap-in at the back post not only made it 5-3 but also ensured he has now scored against all 25 Premier League teams he has encountered.
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