FIFA Rankings: Morocco maintain top 10 status as France leapfrog Spain following Egypt stalemate

FIFA released its official update to the world rankings on Wednesday, with a significant change at the top following the results of the international break last March.

France moved to the top of the world rankings after impressing in their last two friendlies, defeating both Brazil and Colombia.

In contrast, Spain slipped to second place after a goalless draw at home against Egypt on Tuesday evening, in a regrettable match marred by racist abuse directed at the Pharaohs.

Argentina dropped one place to third, whilst England retained fourth place, followed by Portugal, who moved up one place, whilst Brazil slipped to sixth.

The Netherlands took seventh place, whilst Morocco retained its eighth-place position – the only Arab and African team in the top ten of the FIFA rankings – followed by Belgium and then Germany.

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And despite the huge shock of missing out on World Cup qualification for the third time in a row, the Italian national team moved up one place to 12th.