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Egypt hit with FIFA sanctions! Hossam Hassan, Ibrahim Hassan and Mostafa Zico punished after Argentina World Cup clash
Pharaohs hit by heavy disciplinary action
FIFA has delivered a major blow to the Egyptian national team by issuing multiple match bans to their coaching staff and a prominent player following a heated Round of 16 encounter at the 2026 World Cup.
The world governing body confirmed that head coach Hossam Hassan and team manager Ibrahim Hassan have each been hit with a three-match suspension. The disciplinary measures were even more severe for forward Mostafa Zico, who has been handed a five-match ban for his involvement in the post-match incidents that marred Egypt's exit from the tournament.
The sanctions stem from a high-stakes fixture against Argentina, where Egypt saw a two-goal lead vanish in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss. The aftermath of the match was dominated by allegations of refereeing bias, with the Egyptian camp expressing their fury both on and off the pitch. These developments represent a significant setback for the national team as they transition into their next competitive cycle, particularly given that the EFA recently decided to approve the extension of Hossam Hassan's contract through to the 2030 World Cup.
- AFP
Key matches missed during qualification
The timing of these suspensions will cause considerable logistical headaches for the Egyptian Football Association as they navigate the upcoming international windows. Both Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan are set to miss the double-header against Malawi scheduled for next month in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Furthermore, the coaching duo will be absent from the touchline for the crucial qualifying match against Angola in March 2027.
Mostafa Zico’s punishment is notably more extensive, ruling him out of action for the national team until June 2027. This means the winger will not be available for the four remaining matches of the AFCON 2027 qualification campaign, along with an additional international fixture. The loss of a regular starter for such a prolonged period poses a tactical challenge for the Pharaohs. The EFA confirmed these details via an official social media update, outlining the specific games affected by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s ruling.
Controversial comments spark investigation
The roots of the disciplinary action lie in the inflammatory statements made by the individuals involved, particularly regarding the integrity of the tournament. Hossam was reported to have made remarks of a political nature during a pre-match press conference, while also suggesting that Argentina received preferential treatment due to their status as defending champions and for commercial purposes. He argued that the principles of fair play were absent and that external factors had improperly influenced the outcome of the game, a sentiment that resonated through the Egyptian dressing room.
The player, Mostafa Zico, went even further by describing the tournament as "rigged" and accusing the officials of intentionally wasting the efforts of the Egyptian nation. These outbursts, combined with Hossam Hassan's confrontational gestures toward the referee - which included a "no to racism" sign - formed the basis of the FIFA report.
The EFA had previously attempted to defend the trio by submitting legal clarifications regarding their behavior, but the Disciplinary Committee determined that the actions and words used were sufficient to warrant the multi-match bans that now loom over Egypt's immediate future.
EFA responds to FIFA findings
In response to the news, the Egyptian Football Association released a formal statement acknowledging the decision while indicating their intent to explore legal avenues. The EFA has already moved to request the full legal reasoning behind the verdicts to assess the feasibility of an appeal. "The Egyptian Football Association has applied to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee to obtain the detailed reasons and grounds for the decisions issued, in order to study them and evaluate the legal position, in preparation for taking appeal procedures in accordance with the applicable regulations," the statement continued.
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