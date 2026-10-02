In an intimate message full of gratitude and emotion, the Swan of Sarajevo took to social media with his farewell words:"Sometimes I wondered when this moment would come... But I never imagined how emotional I would be writing these words. On 2 October, against Sweden, I will play my last match for our national team. Nothing in my career has ever matched the pride I felt every time I wore that shirt. Nothing. It was my childhood dream, a dream I carried with me in every one of the 151 occasions on which I had the honour of representing my country on a football pitch. I was always proud to do so, just as I was the first time. It has been almost 20 years since that match against Turkey. Many things have changed, and I have changed too, but my love for this shirt never has. Now I feel the time has come to take a step back. If I have reached the age of 40 with the national team, it is because I truly gave everything I had. Every time. Everything. Playing for my nation has been the most thrilling opportunity football has ever given me. The feeling I experienced that evening against Wales, and then in Zenica against Italy in March, will remain in my heart forever. Seeing my people celebrate in the streets of our cities was another incredible gift football gave me. There will be time to thank all those who stood by me and supported me during this wonderful journey. For now, I hope they will be there that evening against Sweden, so we can share one more emotion... Because every one of these incredible experiences was something we lived through together. And this is how I want to live my last night representing my country: with all of you by my side, wearing the shirt I have loved since I was a boy - and the shirt I will love for the rest of my life."







