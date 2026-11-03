"For a long time we said players were mercenaries who only thought about money. Now it's the managers' turn. The team was built for you, there are eight months to go and you can't finish the season? I don't understand the point of any of this. A manager is someone who guides a group towards maturity, helps players improve and is happy to see them every day. A manager is a leader, a guru, a prophet, someone who leaves their mark on a career and a club. It's different from being a player."

"I'm shocked, but we'll have to get used to it, even though it's terrible for football and for Lyon fans. But I think what's happening is terrible for football in general. It truly disgusts me. It's not right of Paulo Fonseca and it really bothers me. I don't believe his crocodile tears for a second, because anyone who gets that upset stays. Nobody forced him out."