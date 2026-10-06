He added: "It seems clear to me that the thinking is, 'we don't give a damn, we won't pay them, we'll make them travel in the holds'. There is not even any doubt that someone is profiting from it. Everyone is making money, there is no respect at all for African players. I do not even want to forget the statements and chants of the Argentine players after winning the 2024 Copa America, the way they went after our black players. Nor should we forget their attitude in the face of the accusations of racism."