Drama surrounding Christian Eriksen! The star player has collapsed on the pitch again during a World Cup warm-up match

"As far as I can tell, the pacemaker is working as it should. He lost consciousness briefly but regained it very quickly, and we were able to make contact with him straight away," said team doctor Morten Boesen. "He now needs to undergo further tests in hospital to find out what caused the incident. We are in constant contact with him and the doctors at the hospital."

Eriksen had collapsed in the 65th minute, prompting the referee to suspend play 15 minutes later. After initial treatment on the pitch, he was able to walk unaided to the waiting ambulance. Denmark were 2-1 ahead at the time of the stoppage; Eriksen had started the match and been shown a yellow card during the first half.