Double training for Lionel Messi! How Argentine GOAT is preparing for 2026 World Cup as Rodrigo de Paul lifts the lid on gruelling Inter Miami regime

Despite having already won every major trophy available in world football, Messi is reportedly working harder than ever behind the scenes.

According to De Paul, the Inter Miami captain has implemented a double training session into his daily routine beyond his standard club commitments.

Speaking in an interview with Lo del Pollo, De Paul explained that this specialized fitness plan has been in place for several months. "Between two and three months ago, we have had a training plan beyond what we do at the club and the two of us kill ourselves to reach the best physical shape," the midfielder revealed. "We proposed a double shift for ourselves and we have our trainer there and we give it our all."



