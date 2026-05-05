Reports indicate that talks between the clubs are entering their final stages. A deal worth €20 million plus up to €6 million in add-ons is said to be on the table. Sebastian Kehl, Book's predecessor at BVB, is believed to have been tracking Gadou as early as last spring.

The 1.95-metre centre-back moved from the Paris Saint-Germain youth set-up to Austria in 2024 and has since appeared in 33 competitive matches for Salzburg, including Europa League outings.