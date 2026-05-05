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Dortmund are poised to complete their first signing of the window, securing Ole Book for a fee of €20 million

Bundesliga
Transfers
J. Gadou
Borussia Dortmund

Ole Book's first transfer as Borussia Dortmund's sporting director is set to be wrapped up shortly.

As reported by kicker and Sky, Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg defender Joane Gadou. The club has reportedly secured the 19-year-old centre-back on a "long-term contract".

  • Reports indicate that talks between the clubs are entering their final stages. A deal worth €20 million plus up to €6 million in add-ons is said to be on the table. Sebastian Kehl, Book's predecessor at BVB, is believed to have been tracking Gadou as early as last spring.

    The 1.95-metre centre-back moved from the Paris Saint-Germain youth set-up to Austria in 2024 and has since appeared in 33 competitive matches for Salzburg, including Europa League outings.

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