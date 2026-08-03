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Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
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Translated by

Donis: my goal is to restore Saudi Arabia to the throne of Asia, and I will not abandon my style!

G. Donis
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Pro League
World Cup
Greece
Saudi Arabia

The Greek coach breaks his silence

The Saudi national team crashed out of the 2026 World Cup early, but for Greek coach Georgios Donis that was no dead end. It marked the start of a new chapter, one in which he aims to build a side capable of restoring the Kingdom's former glories. His target is clear: the 2027 Asian Cup, which Saudi Arabia will host early next year.

Speaking to the Asian Football Confederation's official website, Donis laid out his technical vision and explained how he plans to reshape the national team after the World Cup. The next phase, he insisted, will be different on every level.

  • Cabo Verde v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Long experience: Donis's number one weapon

    Donis confirmed that his many years of work within Saudi football represent one of the most important factors behind the success of his project with the national team. Years of coaching in the local league, he noted, have given him a deep understanding of the Saudi player's mentality.

    The Greek coach doesn't judge players by nationality or reputation. He looks only at what the team needs. Every coach has his own philosophy, he stressed, and his job is to strike the right balance between the character of the Saudi player and the style he wants to bring in.

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  • World Cup lessons and the start of the search for the perfect team

    Deniz admitted that the World Cup gave him a clearer picture of his players, particularly after settling for just two points from three matches, following the draw with Uruguay, then the defeat to Spain and the draw with Cape Verde.

    The national team does not necessarily need the best names, the coach believes, but rather the most harmonious group with the ability to execute tactical ideas. Having distinguished players does not necessarily mean having a strong team, he pointed out.

    His primary task in the coming period, he added, is to build a team balanced both technically and in character, capable of applying the coaching staff's instructions on the pitch. He stressed that the small details and the mutual trust between coach and players will be the key to success.

  • FBL-ASIA2007-INA-KSA-IRQAFP

    Asian Cup... the biggest goal

    Donis knows exactly how much pressure lies ahead. Saudi Arabia have not been crowned continental champions for more than three decades, and this edition will be played on home soil, ramping up expectation among fans and media alike.

    Read also: A major surprise: what is the truth about Petkovic taking charge of the Saudi Arabia national team?

    Media pressure comes with the territory, the coach believes, and it should motivate rather than weigh players down during the competition. He stresses the importance of preparing his squad psychologically before the Asian Cup gets under way.

    Intensive work awaits in the run-up to the tournament. Donis wants to forge a genuine bond between his experienced players and the new generation, moulding the national team into a single unit with one identity on the pitch.

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  • Youth at the heart of the new project

    Donis revealed that the coming phase will lean more heavily on young players. The World Cup, he stressed, featured limited participation from younger elements, but he plans to change that in the period ahead.

    Saudi football, he believes, possesses great talent. The development of the Roshn League in recent years has raised the quality of players, and that gives him wider options to build a team capable of competing.

    Success, he affirmed, will not rest on the senior team alone. It requires unifying the philosophy of work across all age-group teams, so that a player reaches the seniors already carrying the same ideas.

    Age will not drive his selections, Donis concluded. His criteria come down to technical and mental quality and the ability to serve the national team.

    The door, he stressed, will be open to all players without exception. Whoever proves he has the talent, discipline and ability to carry out what is required will get his chance, because the ultimate goal remains one: returning the Saudi national team to the continental title podium once again.