'Don't know if we'll make it' - Erling Haaland claims Norway only have 'very slim' chance of beating Brazil in World Cup round of 16

Norway secured their place following a dramatic 2-1 round of 32 victory over the Ivory Coast. Haaland was once again the hero, netting the decisive goal in the 86th minute after being played through by Patrick Berg. However, rather than basking in the glory of their progression, the prolific striker was quick to manage expectations regarding their next opponent.

Speaking to television cameras immediately after the final whistle, Haaland adopted a cautious tone when discussing the challenge that lies ahead. "We're going to the round of 16, there will be excellent teams. It won't be easy, we have to be realistic. I don't know if we'll make it. We've prepared a lot and we're still very prepared," he said. When pressed specifically on how he rated Norway's chances of eliminating Brazil, Haaland replied bluntly: "Uh...very slim."