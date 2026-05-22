'Don't ask the reasons' - Pep Guardiola confirms he's leaving Man City but legendary coach will take on new role with club owners

The Spaniard claimed that the influence of Manchester on him and his teams is huge. Guardiola also thanked the club and supporters for helping him through difficult personal moments, including the death of his mother during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is a city built from work. From graft," he admitted. "You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too.

“We worked. We suffered. We fought. And we did things our own way. Our way. Hard work comes in many forms. Trips to Bournemouth, when we lost the Premier League, and you were there. Trips to Istanbul, when you were there, too."

He added: "Remember, losing my mum during COVID and feeling this club carry me through it. The fans, the staff, the people of Manchester, you gave me strength when I needed it most. Cris, my kids, my whole family, you were there as always. Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], you were there too. So as my time comes to an end, be happy. Oasis are back again. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for loving me. Love you all."



