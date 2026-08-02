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Mohamed Mansi

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Dispute and breach of contract: FIFA threatens Diomande deal and Real

Transfers
LaLiga
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Y. Diomande
Spain
Germany

Agents' dispute holds up Diomande's move to Real Madrid

A dispute between his agents is holding up the finishing touches on Ivorian Yan Diomande's move from Leipzig to Real Madrid. 

AS newspaper report that Roc Nation currently handle Diomande's affairs, but the Maxidel agency have filed a lawsuit with FIFA alleging a breach of contract, because Real Madrid negotiated with Roc Nation to complete the deal.

Maxidel oversaw the player's transfer from Leganes to Leipzig last year. That makes this more than an internal squabble between two companies, and it bears directly on Diomande's switch to Los Blancos.

Under FIFA regulations, the dispute could have a direct impact on the registration of the Ivorian winger.

Real Madrid, AS say, knew nothing of the situation and are not a party to it. The Royal club believe they will ultimately receive a ruling in their favour. 

For now, though, Madrid must handle the fallout. One solution could be to grant Diomande a permit allowing him a temporary licence until the case, which concerns a financial aspect of the deal's total value, is resolved.

Everything else is close to done. That covers the fees Real Madrid will pay Leipzig, the payment mechanism, the required documents and the new contract the player will sign with the Royal club.

  • Yan Diomande Leipziggetty

    FIFA is the final obstacle

    FIFA's approval, however, remains pending. Football's governing body applies strict regulations to the work of players' agents and representation companies, and it wants tight oversight of their activity. The international federation has received the complaint and is now studying it.

    The regulations allow FIFA to delay the deal's entry into its International Transfer Certificate (ITC) system, and in extreme cases refuse it altogether, if an open dispute exists between the players' agents over a player's representation rights.

    Clubs are keen to ensure matters are clear too. Paying a commission to an unauthorised agent could leave them facing penalties.

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  • Sport-Club Freiburg v RB Leipzig - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    A controversial change

    Diomande has become the centre of a battle being waged inside agents' offices. Maxidel managed the striker's transfer to Leipzig, one of its most prominent players. 

    Look no further than the company's Instagram account for proof. The photo pinned at the top shows Diomande signing with Leipzig alongside Jean Marcial Loubelo, the lead agent at Maxidel. That is neither chance nor oversight.

    Leipzig deal with Maxidel too, the company the player authorised to negotiate his future.

    A few months ago, though, Diomande wanted to step up to a bigger level. He chose to become one of the most prominent new faces on the roster of Roc Nation, a company with a strong presence in the football market, particularly in Brazil, through Frederico Pena, who also manages the affairs of Vinicius Junior and Endrick, among others. From here, the dispute between the two parties arose.

    The African talent visited the company's New York offices during his summer holiday, which he continued to spend in the United States after the World Cup ended.

    Real Madrid negotiated with Roc Nation specifically to complete the deal. Los Blancos now await a swift decision on this dispute between the player's agents. So does Diomande, currently in Leipzig, his thoughts already set on a return to Madrid.

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