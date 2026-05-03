Disaster for Cristiano Ronaldo as Al-Nassr suffer shock loss at Al-Qadsiah & give Al-Hilal renewed hope in Saudi Pro League title race

In a match that was expected to be a routine hurdle on their path to the title, Al-Nassr found themselves reeling in the 31st round of the Saudi Pro League. The hosts, Al-Qadsiah, refused to follow the script and took a deserved lead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat reacted quickest to find the back of the net, rewarding his side’s energetic start.

Ronaldo attempted to drag his side back into the contest almost immediately, unleashing a signature curling strike that looked destined for the top corner. However, luck was not on the Portuguese legend's side as the ball rattled off the crossbar, leaving the Al-Nassr captain frustrated as the visitors struggled to find their rhythm in a difficult first half.



