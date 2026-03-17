'It's a disaster!' - Endrick subjected to another scathing verbal attack by ex-France boss after Lyon fail to beat ten-man Le Havre

Since swapping Madrid for Lyon on loan in the winter transfer window, 19-year-old Endrick has struggled to maintain the dizzying heights of his early Ligue 1 appearances. While the striker initially dazzled fans with a sensational hat-trick against Metz in January, his subsequent performances have been marred by a dip in discipline and output, including a recent red card against Nantes. The frustrations reached a breaking point during Lyon's latest outing against Le Havre, where Paulo Fonseca’s side failed to capitalise on a numerical advantage and ultimately drew 0-0. This lack of cutting edge has provided fresh ammunition for critics who believe Endrick is struggling to adapt to the physical and defensive demands of European football, despite being called into Brazil's latest national team camp.