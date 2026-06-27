‘Cristiano Ronaldo has always been his idol' - Man Utd and Portugal star's dad reveals devotion and 'genuine friendship' with star forward

Having deepened their connection at Old Trafford, Dalot's status as one of the players closest to the captain was clearly shown when Ronaldo rushed to the bench specifically to hug him after scoring the opening goal against Uzbekistan.

Speaking to O Jogo, Teixeira explained how this unique bond grew from childhood admiration into mutual professional respect. He said: "I thought it was very funny because it happened right in front of me. I saw Cristiano sprinting to celebrate with Diogo, and that made me happy too.

"Cristiano has always been an idol for Diogo. He doesn't live with us anymore, but I make sure to keep the Cristiano Ronaldo posters he had on his wardrobes and behind the doors in his room back home.

"He has always been a role model for Diogo, because of his example, dedication, work ethic, responsibility, and resilience. When Cristiano returned to Manchester United, their relationship intensified. Perhaps Cristiano saw a bit of his own traits in Diogo.

"Diogo is also very responsible, focused, and loves to listen to and follow good advice, even regarding physical recovery and nutrition. Maybe Cristiano sees a bit of his younger self in Diogo. That pleases me because I believe their friendship is genuine."