Diego Lopez, former Genoa sporting director, becomes Burnley’s Chief Football Officer in the Championship

Diego Lopezleft Genoa in mid-October, with Modesto and Melissano taking his place in the technical department. He has now become Burnley's new Chief Football Officer.





Announcing the appointment, Championship club Burnley said: "Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Diego López as Chief Football Officer, marking the first chapter of a new era for the club. López will oversee the technical department's operations, the transfer market and the club's sporting structure. The 37-year-old Spaniard joins from Serie A club Genoa, where he held the role of Chief of Football. He brings strong leadership and extensive experience in identifying and developing talent in high-performance environments."