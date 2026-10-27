The seventieth edition of the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, held in London yesterday, Monday, saw journalist Christophe Gleizes honoured in a special gesture.

Presenter Kate Scott and former France star Thierry Henry offered their support for the French sports journalist, detained in Algeria since June 2025, before the names of the best male and female players of the year were announced in front of millions of viewers around the world.

The symbolic moment turned one of football's most-watched events into a platform to demand Gleizes' release and defend press freedom, according to the official website of Reporters Without Borders.