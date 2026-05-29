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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-REAL MADRIDAFP
Andreas Koenigl

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Despite their well-documented financial woes, Barcelona are poised to pull off two blockbuster signings worth €180m-Anthony Gordon and Julian Alvarez

LaLiga
Barcelona
FEATURES
A. Gordon
J. Alvarez
R. Lewandowski
M. Casado
F. Torres
A. Fati
M. Rashford

Despite chronic cash-flow problems, Barcelona can suddenly afford to pay €80 million for Anthony Gordon and possibly €100 million for Julian Alvarez. How? Here's why.

"Barcelona doesn't have any money at all!" the Bayern Munich president told ARD after his side's 3-0 DFB Cup final win over VfB Stuttgart when asked whether he feared losing Harry Kane to Catalonia. Reports had repeatedly linked the English striker with an early exit from Munich, and Barca's interest was well documented.

Hoeneß has little to fear over Kane, but Barcelona did hijack Bayern's long-term target Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, paying around €80 million for the winger—a sum Bayern were not prepared to match.

That prompted the obvious question: where on earth has Barça found the funds? What about their well-documented registration hurdles? And how will they cough up a further 100 million euros for Julian Alvarez?

  • Barcelona's well-documented debt has forced the club into a series of unusual deals to raise funds, and registration issues have plagued them in recent seasons.

    According to Sport, the club now needs only €12–14 million to regain compliance with Spain's 1:1 rule, which allows clubs to spend or invest one euro for every euro earned or saved. Failure to meet this target means clubs can spend only 25% of incoming funds, a limit that has repeatedly blocked Barça's desired signings.

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  • Lewandowski is leaving, while Torres and Casado are expected to follow.

    Robert Lewandowski's imminent free transfer departure alone—his contract is expiring—should free up significant wage room, since the Polish striker was the club's highest earner. Barça are now expected to drop their interest in Marcus Rashford, currently on loan from Manchester United, who also commands a hefty salary.

    The combined salary savings should provide Barça with some much-needed financial flexibility for investment.

    Nevertheless, the Catalans are still heavily in debt; when factoring in the Camp Nou renovation, the total stands at a staggering €2.6 billion, so the club must generate revenue to complete incoming transfers such as Gordon or possibly Alvarez—and secure their LaLiga registration.

    According to Sport, strikers Ferran Torres and Marc Casado are expected to raise funds and free up further salary-cap room. Both could be included in a potential swap deal for Alvarez, given that Atlético Madrid have long been linked with Casado; nevertheless, the feasibility of such moves remains to be seen.

  • Fulham v Newcastle United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Barça's transfer push: is Anthony Gordon just the start?

    Marc-André ter Stegen is now surplus to requirements at Camp Nou, and a permanent transfer or another loan move would ease Flick's wage bill. Ansu Fati, once touted as Messi's heir apparent, has spent the past year on loan at Brighton and Monaco; a permanent sale would also inject much-needed funds.

    The club's financial position remains tight, but Spain's relatively flexible wage structure, combined with a return to the 1:1 salary rule, could still give president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco extra leeway in the transfer market. Anthony Gordon may just be the first of several new arrivals.

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