The Munich side once again demonstrated their impressive resilience and fitness levels in Paris. In fact, even more might have been possible in the closing stages. "Towards the end, Paris looked tired, were suffering from cramps and were playing for time," analysed Joshua Kimmich. "You could really sense it: there was still something to be had. A 5–5 draw was on the cards."

Chief pundit Lothar Matthäus concurred, labelling Bayern "physically totally superior". The visitors covered almost six kilometres more than their opponents, and Matthäus saw clear signs of distress on the Parisians' faces. They had come "on their last legs", he said, defending "with their tongues hanging out".

According to Matthäus, fitness and freshness will be "the biggest advantage" for FC Bayern in the second leg. Given recent impressions, the claim is understandable, yet it also sounds sensational. In fact, several statistics suggest the opposite: Paris's star players have been under far less pressure this season than their Munich counterparts.