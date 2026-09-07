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Derby d'Italia reunion: Vlahovic and Skriniar clash as Besiktas beat Fenerbahce 2-1
Derby d'Italia reunion explodes in Kadikoy
The first Istanbul derby of the Trendyol Super Lig season saw a fiery Derby d'Italia reunion between Vlahovic and Skriniar take centre stage at Kadikoy. Besiktas mounted a fantastic comeback to defeat arch-rivals Fenerbahce 2-1 on matchday four.
Fenerbahce captain Milan Skriniar opened the scoring in the 26th minute, but Ridvan Yilmaz equalised 12 minutes later for the visitors.
Dusan Vlahovic then completed the turnaround in the 73rd minute, scoring the decisive goal to secure all three points for Besiktas.
- Xinhua
Old Serie A feud reignites
The contest was defined by the intense ongoing feud between Skriniar and Vlahovic, who previously spent years battling each other in Italy. Skriniar represented Sampdoria and Inter Milan, while Vlahovic featured for Fiorentina and Juventus.
Tensions boiled over in the 51st minute during a heated challenge between Vlahovic and a Fenerbahce player.
When referee Halil Umut Meler signaled play on following an alleged handball, Vlahovic reacted angrily, sparking a confrontation and a physical fight with Skriniar.
Echoes of Juventus versus Inter
Referee Halil Umut Meler quickly intervened to restore order, issuing yellow cards to both Skriniar and Vlahovic after team-mates rushed in to separate the pair. The fiery clash mirrored their famous encounter in April 2022 during a Juventus versus Inter fixture.
In that Serie A meeting, Skriniar's dominant defensive display stopped Vlahovic from making any impact, setting up years of tension.
However, the Serbian striker got the ultimate revenge in Istanbul by scoring the match-winner past Skriniar's backline.
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Besiktas take early derby advantage
Besiktas held firm through the closing stages as Fenerbahce failed to find an equaliser before the final whistle blew.
The 2-1 away triumph provides Besiktas with early momentum and bragging rights in the Super Lig title race.
Both sides will now turn their focus to their upcoming league and European assignments following an eventful derby clash in Kadikoy.
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