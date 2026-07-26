Barcelona have cleared up much of the uncertainty over the trio who will guard their goal next season.

Last summer brought a strategic investment in Joan Garcia, a goalkeeper for both the present and the future. This window, the club's sporting management have turned to a different problem: the overcrowding building up between the posts after a number of loaned-out players returned from other clubs.

According to a report in "Sport", sporting director Deco will end the month having done much of the work needed to ease that logjam.