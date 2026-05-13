Indications have long suggested that the 40-year-old FC Bayern captain will extend his career and sign a one-year contract extension. Sky reported at the end of April that Neuer had informed the club's management of his wish to continue guarding the Munich goal beyond the summer, with the Münchner Abendzeitung even suggesting an agreement had been reached. On Wednesday, Sky and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano both reported that the deal had been finalised.
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Decision time: Manuel Neuer is on the verge of extending his contract with FC Bayern Munich, reigniting a fiery debate
Neuer has reportedly accepted a pay cut of up to €20 million gross per year and should put pen to paper before Saturday's final Bundesliga match against 1. FC Köln. The DFB-Pokal final against VfB Stuttgart follows a week later.
Bayern officials have repeatedly stated that the decision to extend their partnership for another year rests with Neuer, and honorary president Uli Hoeneß told the podcast "Auf eine weiß-blaue Tasse": "If it were up to me, we would keep him for another year."
Jonas Urbig will continue as number two, alternating with Neuer as he has done this season, while the captain assumes an even more hands-on mentoring role for the 22-year-old. A clear agreement is already in place. With two games left, Urbig has made 21 appearances. Sven Ulreich is set to stay as number three, with his own contract extension expected soon. Behind him, home-grown talent Leonard Prescott is pushing for a place and could be loaned out to gain match practice.
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Manuel Neuer: A return to the German national team is back on the cards.
Neuer has shown several times this season that he remains crucial for Bayern in big games, and almost every standout display has sparked fresh talk of a return to the German national team for the 2026 World Cup. Nevertheless, the goalkeeper's stance has been consistent for months.
The veteran has repeatedly stated that he has no intention of reversing his retirement from the DFB squad. "There's no need to bring this up," he said after his strong performance against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final. "We're not talking about the national team right now. I've said my piece and am now focusing on FC Bayern."
National team manager Julian Nagelsmann had already settled on TSG Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's latest injury, Neuer's designated successor. "Manu has retired of his own accord; he has repeated this on several occasions, and so it doesn't make much sense to keep discussing it," the national team manager emphasised.
Nevertheless, the debate was reignited on Tuesday when Kicker speculated that Neuer would appear on the provisional 55-man list—including at least five goalkeepers—that must be submitted to FIFA by Monday. The report offers no concrete evidence, and Nagelsmann has given no hint of a U-turn. Yet Nagelsmann has surprised before: in December 2023 he floated the idea of a Toni Kroos comeback on Sportstudio, and the playmaker eventually returned for the 2024 European Championship on home soil.
The decision ultimately rests with Neuer, should he even want to don the eagle on his chest again. Yet Nagelsmann knows that such a move would stir things up: Baumann, long assured of the number one spot, would instantly become the backup.
Manuel Neuer: Performance data and statistics this season
Games 36 goals conceded Goals conceded 39 Clean sheets 11