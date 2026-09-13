'I don't decide' - Hansi Flick reveals who chooses Barcelona penalty takers as Lamine Yamal shines against Levante

Barcelona maintained their flawless domestic run with an entertaining 4-2 win against Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València, where a surprise penalty decision captured widespread attention.

After Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Yamal doubled the advantage, the Catalan side earned a spot-kick early in the second half. Many anticipated that Raphinha would assume responsibility, yet Yamal stepped up instead to convert coolly. The unexpected switch from 12 yards immediately sparked intense discussion among supporters and reporters in attendance.