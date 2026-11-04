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Jesus de MiguelGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Death of Jesus de Miguel: La Liga consider postponing the round of league fixtures

LaLiga

Both the first and second divisions face a possible postponement of this weekend's league fixtures as La Liga consider the move following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after a collision during play with Andorra goalkeeper Owono. Spanish media report that president Javier Tebas has considered postponement in recent hours, although some contractual issues must first be resolved.

"La Liga are considering postponing the next round of league fixtures. Meetings have already taken place at which the possibility was discussed. A decision will be made in the coming hours and officially communicated to the clubs," reports Cadena Ser.

  • The Spanish Football Federation had already decided to postpone Tuesday's Copa del Rey matches, including Anaitasuna-Alaves and Pamplona-Eibar in the first and third rounds respectively, along with Copa de la Reina Iberdrola fixtures.

    Following Jesus de Miguel Alameda's death, La Liga president Javier Tebas said: "I am deeply saddened by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda. We all share the terrible pain of an irreparable loss. My deepest condolences to his family, his loved ones, his team-mates and the entire club. All my affection and support at this very difficult time. Rest in peace."

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