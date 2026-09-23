"It has been a complicated matter. Last year I said: "let's lay the first stone because we had found a piece of land". But in Naples, what you uncover as you go along is amusing and pathetic at the same time. Because you find the land, then you carry out the land registry check and it turns out the gentleman did not own it. He had a lease contract with an option, but that had expired. Now we have finally got there.

I brought in an agronomist from the national team, who came from Florence, and had him inspect 27 locations to test the quality of the land. Whether it was contaminated or not. Then you have to deal with the owners. It is not simple. Since they are all agricultural plots, they are all run by tenant farmers who manage them under three-year, five-year, ten-year contracts. It is difficult to take them away unless, instead of paying ten euros per square metre, you pay one hundred. But then the cost of building the training centre becomes disproportionate.

In the end, in Qualiano we found 17.5 hectares where we will put 10 football pitches and 7,500 square metres for offices, changing rooms for the first team and for all the youth teams".