The Foreign Press Association gave Napoli president and FilmAuro owner Aurelio De Laurentiis an award, and he used the occasion to speak openly about the future of Italian football. He launched a fierce attack on the investment funds that have entered the ownership structures of so many clubs, and in particular on Milan president and owner, Gerry Cardinale. Here are his words as reported by CalcioNapoli24
De Laurentiis: “Cardinale? A financier owner, he was saying nonsensical things. Investment funds have brought no benefit”
Revolutionise football
"I am passionate by nature. If I do something, it is because I enjoy it. Some play golf, some play tennis, I am single-minded when it comes to my profession: it may worry my wife, but that is how I am and I certainly cannot change.
The point is this: when you get involved in the League, any kind of statement is entrepreneurial. If you want to do business, you have to turn upside down what is not working.
In Italy, heaven forbid, you must not touch anything. There are laws dating back to the 1800s that, when you read them and see they have been amended, you struggle to understand them."
The attack on Cardinale
"It is difficult to change the mentality of those who run football. You spoke about funds, but the entrepreneurs are not there. With great humility, knowing nothing about football, I did not know the environment and I attended all the League meetings.
I invited Gerry Cardinale to dinner three years ago and he gave me a speech I did not challenge, otherwise I would have had to pick him up and throw him out. He was telling me things that, from my point of view, made no sense: he is an owner who had the needs of a financier and not of a real entrepreneur.
I can be accused of anything, but I worked as a craftsman in cinema: I chose the ideas, I never produced a film proposed by others, only those born in our office. Even now, Carlo Verdone and I compare notes. We start from an idea and then develop it together. Then who finances the product? Me. Who physically makes it? Always us. Who markets and distributes it in Italy and abroad? Us"
Those among the big clubs with fewer fans must shoulder the burden
"We're at a point where a lot needs to change. People are talking about DAZN: I was looking at an article about the percentage of viewers being lower from one year to the next, but it makes money from advertising.
We need to understand this. I'll make another point: just as when I make an audiovisual work, I market it myself... Those with fewer fans than the teams that attract the most support, namely Juventus, AC Milan, Inter, Napoli and Roma, who are the driving force of Italian football... these clubs should take responsibility for the marketing of football."
No to lots of money for tours
"They offered me six million dollars to go to Australia for one match and one in Singapore. Was I supposed to do 30 hours of travel and then prepare for the season? You have to get ready for the many matches ahead. It seemed madness to me.
Millions do not interest me. I organised matches in Trentino and in Abruzzo, inviting teams and paying them, and on pay-per-view I showed the matches for the modest price of 10 euros. It cost next to nothing.
There is an entrepreneurial concept that not everyone respects: Cardinale and the funds invested money to generate returns for their investors. If after some time they have not made a profit, then what benefit has been brought? None."
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