"I am passionate by nature. If I do something, it is because I enjoy it. Some play golf, some play tennis, I am single-minded when it comes to my profession: it may worry my wife, but that is how I am and I certainly cannot change.

The point is this: when you get involved in the League, any kind of statement is entrepreneurial. If you want to do business, you have to turn upside down what is not working.

In Italy, heaven forbid, you must not touch anything. There are laws dating back to the 1800s that, when you read them and see they have been amended, you struggle to understand them."