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Hussein Hamdy

De la Fuente: This player is a role model, and Uruguay are similar to Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde

L. de la Fuente
L. Yamal
M. Oyarzabal
D. Olmo
Spain
Uruguay
World Cup
Saudi Arabia
Cabo Verde
Spain
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
Cape Verde

Major Challenges

Luis de la Fuente sees no reason to change his starting line-up. The Spain manager praised his side's display in their last outing, insisting every player is ready for the eagerly awaited meeting with Uruguay in Guadalajara.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", De la Fuente opened his press conference with a message of condolence to the Venezuelan people over the devastating earthquake that struck their country, before turning his attention fully to the Uruguay clash.

  • No room for change

    De la Fuente spoke about the team's situation, saying: "The performance we delivered in the last match does not call for us to make changes, but I am very pleased with what the players who came on as substitutes produced and with what I see in training. Whoever plays will put in a good performance. We will carry out a final review this evening, but I already know who will play."

    The head coach then mapped out Spain's route ahead. "We need to produce our best version. Every knockout round becomes more difficult. We want to reach the final and continue to develop, and the opponent will be fiercer and stronger each time."

    Asked whether the clash with Uruguay would serve as a measure of his side's standard, De la Fuente said: "The analyses that matter to us are our own. The first match is always difficult, and this match will be a completely new encounter. Uruguay have players who play in Europe and Brazil, and they are very important players who will require us to give our very best, just as they too will have to take a step forward because they are playing a decisive match with a great deal at stake."

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  • Spain v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    A long-awaited clash

    The coach turned to discuss the duo of Baena and Valverde, saying: "Alex Baena and Fede Valverde are wonderful professionals, but on the pitch each of them defends his team's shirt and its interests. Tomorrow's match will be very demanding and tough for everyone. As for the physical roughness or strength, football is football in every sense of the word, and each side will defend its emblem, and it will be an encounter of very high intensity."

    De la Fuente praised the value of the players who do not feature regularly, saying: "These players are the ones who set the level of competitiveness and make their team-mates better. The players who are currently featuring want to keep playing, and that is wonderful and a great fortune for us. Everyone is important, whether they play from the first minute or at any other point in the match. At the European Championship, the most important matches were settled by players who came off the substitutes' bench."

    There was plenty of admiration, too, for Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa. "Regarding Bielsa, I must say that I am a big admirer of his," the manager said. "I have followed his career closely, and I spent five or six months following his training sessions at Athletic Bilbao. It is a great honour for me to be able to play and face him."

    On the World Cup, De la Fuente explained: "There is a state of enormous parity and great equality between the national teams. Winning requires a very great deal of effort, and at national team level the differences are almost minimal and non-existent."

  • A long list

    On the possibility of fielding Pedri and Dani Olmo together, the coach commented: "All 26 players cannot play at the same time. Only three players feature in midfield, but we will see what happens. I also liked the performance of Mikel Merino or Fabian Ruiz when they played. They are the best in the world."

    De la Fuente reserved special praise for Mikel Oyarzabal. "The 26 players have enormous motivation and incentive, and this is the harmony and good fortune we enjoy, as everyone is eager to play. We must preserve our identity and not stray from the script we have set out, and this is our core idea. As for Mikel Oyarzabal, we have finally begun in Spain to recognise his worth and talent, and finally, my God! He is one of the best forwards at moving into spaces and between the lines. He has played for us on both wings, as a forward, and as a deep-lying forward, and he has always performed extremely well. He is a role model for everyone, and I am very happy that we are talking about him and his worth."

    He refused to brand the match as the first real and serious test. "Facing Cape Verde or Saudi Arabia was just as difficult and tough as facing Uruguay. All the matches are extremely difficult. Let us not start now thinking about what we will say after the match, rather we must say it now. We have the same high level of focus we had in the other matches."

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  • Bielsa's Development

    He spoke about Bielsa's tactical evolution, saying: "Marcelo Bielsa has evolved and changed like anyone else. He made Athletic Bilbao play in a wonderful and impressive way, and he used a man-to-man marking style all over the pitch. His ideas and tactical methods rely on knowing and understanding the players he coaches in precise detail, and that is his greatest asset and his finest virtue."

    De la Fuente then turned to young star Lamine Yamal: "Decisions are made based on the course and developments of the match. There are matches in which you can play fewer or more minutes. We will do what is most important and in the best interest of the team, as that is our top priority. Everything we do will be for the benefit of the group and the national team, and the players understand it and accept it that way."

    Asked about Spain ranking among the favourites for the title, De la Fuente said: "It is a confidence that stems from and is measured within the limits of our possibilities and capabilities. There are strong and outstanding national teams just like us. With all respect and humility, the only match that matters to us at the moment is facing Uruguay, and after that we will talk about other things."

  • Spain v Saudi Arabia: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Yamal's genius

    On Lamine Yamal's personality away from the spotlight and what the public does not see, the coach answered: "He is an 18-year-old boy going through a maturing phase who possesses a unique, impressive and astonishing talent. He is set and destined to be a genius in the world of football. All these factors are leading him to be brilliant and exceptional, but he is still in a stage of gradual growth and development, and we have to accompany and support him on this journey. That is Lamine Yamal."

    De la Fuente signed off by describing the Uruguay side he expects to face: "They are footballers who possess immense talent and combine extremely well a fighting spirit, determination, drive and technical talent. Marcelo Bielsa has evolved and changed like anyone else. He made Athletic Bilbao play in a wonderful and impressive way, and he used man-to-man marking all over the pitch. His ideas and tactical methods rely on knowing and understanding the players he coaches precisely, and that is his greatest quality."