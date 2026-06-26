De la Fuente: This player is a role model, and Uruguay are similar to Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde

The coach turned to discuss the duo of Baena and Valverde, saying: "Alex Baena and Fede Valverde are wonderful professionals, but on the pitch each of them defends his team's shirt and its interests. Tomorrow's match will be very demanding and tough for everyone. As for the physical roughness or strength, football is football in every sense of the word, and each side will defend its emblem, and it will be an encounter of very high intensity."

De la Fuente praised the value of the players who do not feature regularly, saying: "These players are the ones who set the level of competitiveness and make their team-mates better. The players who are currently featuring want to keep playing, and that is wonderful and a great fortune for us. Everyone is important, whether they play from the first minute or at any other point in the match. At the European Championship, the most important matches were settled by players who came off the substitutes' bench."

There was plenty of admiration, too, for Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa. "Regarding Bielsa, I must say that I am a big admirer of his," the manager said. "I have followed his career closely, and I spent five or six months following his training sessions at Athletic Bilbao. It is a great honour for me to be able to play and face him."

On the World Cup, De la Fuente explained: "There is a state of enormous parity and great equality between the national teams. Winning requires a very great deal of effort, and at national team level the differences are almost minimal and non-existent."