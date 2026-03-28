De Ketelaere and Saelemaekers’ Belgium thrash Pulisic’s United States: 5–2, with McKennie also on the scoresheet

The second half saw Belgium in incredible form. The restart, in fact, began with a superb move down the right, finished off by a brilliant piece of play from Alexis Saelemaekers who, in the centre of the box, beat the US defence to the ball and played a delightful pass from just outside the penalty area to Onana, who beat Turner.
From the 53rd minute onwards, the Red Devils were unstoppable: first De Ketelaere (who was later substituted for Juventus’ Openda)converted a penalty, then Lukebakio went it alone to score a brace, sealing the result at a resounding 1-5. Agyemang’s late goal served to make the evening slightly less bitter for the United States.
Overall, it was a good performance from Belgium, led in midfield by De Bruyne, whilst the USA’s display fell short, with captain Pulisic once again looking out of sorts, reflecting his form in 2026, which has been lacking in goalscoring success.