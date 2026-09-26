De Gea hits out at Manchester City: “So how many Premier League titles did I win with United?”. What is he referring to

The controversy has not gone away since the ruling found Manchester City guilty of as many as 114 breaches committed over the years. The side managed by Maresca now risk heavy sanctions and many of the rivals beaten by the Citizens are now trying to reclaim what was taken from them by conduct later deemed improper. While they wait for the appeal and the Premier League's new ruling, an ironic comment has arrived from David de Gea.





Now at Fiorentina , the goalkeeper was a long-time rival of City when he was in goal for Manchester United and he used social media to aim a barb at his former neighbours.



