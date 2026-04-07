Darwin Nunez heading back to Europe? Serie A giants contact ex-Liverpool striker with Saudi Arabia adventure set to end after one season

Despite his significant price tag, the 26-year-old has experienced a rollercoaster tenure in the Gulf. He featured regularly during the first half of the campaign, playing 16 league matches and scoring six goals. Across all competitions, he made 24 appearances, netting nine goals and providing five assists. However, a technical decision by Inzaghi during the winter break resulted in his shock exclusion from the club's registered list of eight foreign players. This effectively sidelined him from domestic action for the rest of the year.