The life of Dani Alves looks more and more like a novel, or if you prefer, 'made for the cinema', born in 1983, the former full-back of, among others, Barcelona and Juventus, as well as the Brazil national team. First came a remarkable career as a footballer, then the case that led him to prison, before he was definitively acquitted, and now a new life as an evangelical preacher.
Dani Alves' cinematic life: he travels the world as a preacher, after the triumphs, the prison term, the acquittal, his partners and children
Evangelical preacher: next stop in Argentina
Having retired from football and after spending 14 months in prison as part of the legal proceedings involving him, Dani Alves has become an evangelical preacher. As Olè confirms, he will be in Argentina in the coming days, as announced by the former footballer himself on social media. He is due in two cities. First he will stop in Formosa, where he will take part in the prophetic congress "El Impacto de su Gloria": two meetings are scheduled, on Thursday 14 October at 20:00 and Friday 15 at 13:00, both at Avenida Ana Esther de Canepa 1225. Ramón Leiva, Jesús Trinidad and Tomy Abdon will also join him.
Alves will then head to Salta, where he will appear at the Delmi stadium on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 October at the invitation of the Estilo de Vida foundation. Two activities are scheduled on each day: a sports meeting at 9:00, aimed at athletes and coaches, and an event open to the public at 20:30.
"The kingdom of God is drawing near to you to change your hearts of stone and give you a heart of flesh," Alves wrote on Instagram, adding a long religious message inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. The Brazilian is becoming increasingly involved in this new religious venture, which is changing his public image internationally.
The Dani Alves case
Alves was arrested on 20 January 2023 after presenting himself to give evidence following a complaint from a 23-year-old woman, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Barcelona nightclub on the night of 31 December 2022. In February 2024 he was sentenced to four years and six months in prison. After 14 months in pre-trial detention, he was released on 25 March that same year after paying bail of one million euros.
On 28 March 2025, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) definitively acquitted him, overturning the previous conviction. The judges said the complainant's testimony contained contradictions and that there was not enough evidence to uphold the conviction. Alves has always denied the accusations.
Faith and family
After leaving prison, the former footballer turned to evangelical preaching. "You have to have faith in God. I am proof of that. I made a pact with God", he had said in the past, as reported by Olé.
Last November he became a father for the third time: he had a son, whose name has not been made public, with the Spanish model Joana Sanz, whom he married in 2017. His other two children, Daniel Jr. and Victoria, were born from his previous marriage to Dinorah Santana.
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