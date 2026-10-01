Having retired from football and after spending 14 months in prison as part of the legal proceedings involving him, Dani Alves has become an evangelical preacher. As Olè confirms, he will be in Argentina in the coming days, as announced by the former footballer himself on social media. He is due in two cities. First he will stop in Formosa, where he will take part in the prophetic congress "El Impacto de su Gloria": two meetings are scheduled, on Thursday 14 October at 20:00 and Friday 15 at 13:00, both at Avenida Ana Esther de Canepa 1225. Ramón Leiva, Jesús Trinidad and Tomy Abdon will also join him.





Alves will then head to Salta, where he will appear at the Delmi stadium on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 October at the invitation of the Estilo de Vida foundation. Two activities are scheduled on each day: a sports meeting at 9:00, aimed at athletes and coaches, and an event open to the public at 20:30.





"The kingdom of God is drawing near to you to change your hearts of stone and give you a heart of flesh," Alves wrote on Instagram, adding a long religious message inspired by the Gospel of Matthew. The Brazilian is becoming increasingly involved in this new religious venture, which is changing his public image internationally.