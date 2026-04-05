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Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid 2025Getty Images
Moataz Elgammal

'You are crossing the line!' - Atletico Madrid president fumes at Julian Alvarez transfer links to Barcelona and Arsenal

J. Alvarez
Barcelona
Arsenal
Atletico Madrid
Transfers
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Champions League
LaLiga

Enrique Cerezo has launched a scathing attack on the Spanish media following relentless speculation regarding the future of Argentine forward Julian Alvarez. Despite heavy interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, the club president insists their star striker is going nowhere ahead of a crucial Champions League showdown, firmly rejecting rumours of a swift exit from the Spanish capital.

  • Media speculation slammed

    Cerezo is furious with the persistent coverage surrounding Alvarez and a potential blockbuster transfer. The Atletico Madrid chief used a press conference before their Liga match against Barcelona on April 5 to address the situation. With Arsenal and the Catalan giants circling, he delivered an unmistakable warning to reporters. He said: "You are crossing the line a little with Alvarez. He's an Atletico Madrid player and has a long contract with the club." The 24-year-old cost £82 million ($108m) from Manchester City, negotiated by sporting director Andrea Berta, and the club have no intention of selling.

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  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    Champions League preparations

    Barcelona have identified the attacker as the ideal long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. During the recent domestic clash between the two sides, Lewandowski scored a late winner off the bench after Marcus Rashford cancelled out Giuliano Simeone opening the scoring. Interestingly, Alvarez was left as an unused substitute. Diego Simeone opted to rest his top scorer, keeping him fresh for Wednesday's first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Camp Nou. Barcelona have looked lethal in Europe recently, notably thrashing Newcastle United 7-2 in the previous round, setting up a thrilling tie against their domestic rivals.

  • Arsenal search for firepower

    Arsenal are desperately seeking attacking reinforcements following consecutive cup eliminations. Despite Viktor Gyokeres scoring, the Gunners suffered a shock FA Cup defeat to Southampton, laying bare their struggles in front of goal. Manager Mikel Arteta requires a clinical edge as his side prepare for a defining stretch of the season. Arsenal have a crucial Champions League tie against Sporting CP, followed by a Premier League fixture against Bournemouth and a potential title decider away to Manchester City. Securing an £82m talent like Alvarez would transform their forward line and provide the missing piece for future silverware pushes.

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  • Julian Alvarez(C)Getty images

    Consistent goalscoring record

    The former Premier League forward continues to post outstanding numbers in Spain. He currently boasts 17 goals from 44 appearances this term, chasing the impressive 29 goals he managed during his debut season under his current manager. With up to 15 games remaining across all competitions, surpassing that total remains highly achievable.

Champions League
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Barcelona
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Atletico Madrid
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