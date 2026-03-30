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Cristiano Ronaldo return date revealed amid Portugal World Cup fears as Al-Nassr doctor delivers verdict on injury rehabilitation
A double boost in Riyadh
Al-Nassr team doctor Carlos Miguel has officially cleared both Ronaldo and Sadio Mane to rejoin group training after the pair completed their respective injury recovery programmes. Ronaldo had been struggling with a hamstring strain sustained during a 3-1 victory over Al-Fayha, an issue that forced him to miss crucial fixtures against Neom and Al-Khaleej. To accelerate his recovery, the 41-year-old travelled to Spain for specialist treatment before returning to the club's medical base. Meanwhile, Mane has overcome an ankle knock sustained just before the previous round of matches, ensuring manager Jorge Jesus has his primary attacking weapons available for the season's run-in.
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Cleared for competition
According to reports from Arriyadiyah, the medical staff are satisfied with the progress made by the veteran duo as the league leaders look to protect their three-point advantage at the top of the table. The focus now shifts to match fitness ahead of a defining run of eight fixtures to close out the domestic campaign.
A source close to the club noted: "Coach Jorge Jesus can now utilise Ronaldo and Mane after they completed their rehabilitation and treatment programmes. They are expected to be ready for Friday's match against Al-Najma. Mane has finished his fitness programme, which included running and strengthening exercises, and has recovered from the ankle injury sustained recently."
Al-Nassr's leading marksman
Despite being sidelined since late February, Ronaldo remains the undisputed focal point of the Al-Nassr attack, with 21 goals in 22 Saudi Pro League appearances. However, he trails Al-Ahli’s Ivan Toney (25 goals) and Al-Qadsiah star Julian Quinones (24 goals) in the race for the Golden Boot, having missed significant game time over the last month. Speculation continues to swirl regarding Ronaldo's long-term future, with recent rumours suggesting that the legendary forward may finally retire when his current contract expires in June 2027.
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World Cup countdown
Friday’s encounter with Al-Najma serves as the starting point for Ronaldo's final push toward the summer's global showpiece in North America. Following the conclusion of the domestic season, the focus will shift entirely to Portugal’s World Cup opener on June 17 in Houston against either DR Congo or Jamaica. The veteran forward will need to navigate the remaining league fixtures unscathed to ensure he leads his nation in a group that also features Uzbekistan and what is likely to be a high-stakes finale against Colombia in Miami. Maintaining rhythm and avoiding further muscular issues over the next two months will be the ultimate test of Ronaldo’s longevity.