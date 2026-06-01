Crispó told Koora (2/1) that Argentina remain World Cup favourites even without Messi, and he outlined two conditions for ending the 64-year drought

The new World Cup format is a "double-edged sword", and the Tango shirt is altering the players' performance.

Argentina can beat "Ancelotti's Brazil", and I refuse to diminish Scaloni's achievement.

Comparing Messi with Maradona is futile; meanwhile, this is the finest Latin American striker on the planet.

Enzo is the perfect signing for Real Madrid, and here is my advice to Álvarez.

With the 2026 World Cup set to begin in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the defending champions are ready to make history again.

Against this backdrop, one of the Tango's all-time great strikers, Hernán Crespo, speaks exclusively to Koora about his nation's prospects, Lionel Messi's future, the battle of the stars, and the winning mentality that returned Argentina to the summit.

Crespo, whose name is etched in gold in Argentine football history, speaks not just as an analyst or a coach with continental honours, but as one of the Albiceleste's all-time greats. A striker who scored 35 international goals in 64 appearances for Argentina between 1995 and 2007, including four goals in eight World Cup matches, he experienced football's greatest nights as a player for giants such as Milan, Inter, Chelsea and River Plate, before enjoying success as a coach, winning continental titles in South America and Asia.

In the first part of his interview with Koora, Crespo discusses Argentina's chances of retaining the World Cup even if Messi retires, outlines the two conditions he believes are essential to ending the nation's title drought, and credits Lionel Scaloni's Qatar triumph.

The conversation also covers the best current Latin American striker, the prospects for Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández, and the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

This interview is packed with insights and predictions ahead of a World Cup that promises to be exceptional, especially since Argentina has been drawn in a tricky group with Algeria, Jordan and Austria. Can Messi's teammates defend the title, and what does Crespo see in this generation that makes him believe they can make history once again?Now, on to the first part of the interview: