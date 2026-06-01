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Hernan crespo - Exclusive interviewKooora.com
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Crispó told Koora (2/1) that Argentina remain World Cup favourites even without Messi, and he outlined two conditions for ending the 64-year drought

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H. Crespo
L. Messi
Argentina vs Algeria
Argentina
Algeria
World Cup
L. Scaloni
D. Maradona
J. Alvarez
L. Martinez
C. Ancelotti
Argentina
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Italy

The new World Cup format is a "double-edged sword", and the Tango shirt is altering the players' performance.

Argentina can beat "Ancelotti's Brazil", and I refuse to diminish Scaloni's achievement.

Comparing Messi with Maradona is futile; meanwhile, this is the finest Latin American striker on the planet.

Enzo is the perfect signing for Real Madrid, and here is my advice to Álvarez.

With the 2026 World Cup set to begin in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the defending champions are ready to make history again.

Against this backdrop, one of the Tango's all-time great strikers, Hernán Crespo, speaks exclusively to Koora about his nation's prospects, Lionel Messi's future, the battle of the stars, and the winning mentality that returned Argentina to the summit.

Crespo, whose name is etched in gold in Argentine football history, speaks not just as an analyst or a coach with continental honours, but as one of the Albiceleste's all-time greats. A striker who scored 35 international goals in 64 appearances for Argentina between 1995 and 2007, including four goals in eight World Cup matches, he experienced football's greatest nights as a player for giants such as Milan, Inter, Chelsea and River Plate, before enjoying success as a coach, winning continental titles in South America and Asia.

In the first part of his interview with Koora, Crespo discusses Argentina's chances of retaining the World Cup even if Messi retires, outlines the two conditions he believes are essential to ending the nation's title drought, and credits Lionel Scaloni's Qatar triumph.

The conversation also covers the best current Latin American striker, the prospects for Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández, and the eternal debate between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

This interview is packed with insights and predictions ahead of a World Cup that promises to be exceptional, especially since Argentina has been drawn in a tricky group with Algeria, Jordan and Austria. Can Messi's teammates defend the title, and what does Crespo see in this generation that makes him believe they can make history once again?Now, on to the first part of the interview:

  • As a coach, do you believe the new World Cup format will enhance the game, or could the packed schedule cause player fatigue?

    Expanding the World Cup is a double-edged sword. More nations and players now get to chase the tournament dream, yet the packed schedule is stretching limits. As a manager, my first priority will always be the players' physical and mental well-being; without them at their best, the game loses quality.

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  • Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022Getty Images Sport

    No side has lifted the World Cup in back-to-back tournaments for 64 years. Can Argentina end this long drought?

    This generation of the Argentine national team has already shown a knack for shattering historical barriers. The team spirit and mindset drilled by Lionel Scaloni are razor sharp. Should the squad keep its humility and competitive edge, it has all the tools to make history again.

  • Some observers argue that several stars from Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning squad have slipped in form at club level, a decline that could jeopardise the team's hopes of defending the title. What do you think?

    I don't agree with that. Playing for the national team is completely different from playing for a club. When a player pulls on the Argentina shirt, he experiences something very special, both emotionally and competitively. What's more, the team spirit within the national side is so strong that it protects the individuals. The players know exactly what is expected of them when they come together.

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  • Argentinean striker Hernan Crespo (R) poAFP

    Having played under Carlo Ancelotti at Milan and Parma, he now coaches Brazil, their rivals. If Brazil were to face Argentina in the World Cup, what would you predict the result to be?

    Carlo is a true master and someone I deeply respect, yet my heart beats for the Albiceleste. From a tactical standpoint, this promises to be a fascinating match. Brazil will certainly gain organisation and experience under his guidance, yet this Argentina side's fighting spirit and unity remain formidable. As an Argentine, I will always back La Albiceleste.

  • Argentina v Zambia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Despite winning the 2022 World Cup, some observers argue that Lionel Scaloni lacks the experience to coach Argentina, and that the title was won largely thanks to Messi. What do you think?

    That assessment disrespects Lionel Scaloni's coaching work. Having Messi certainly helps, given his status as the greatest player in history. Yet Messi also featured in previous World Cups that Argentina failed to win. Scaloni has built a system, an identity and an environment that has allowed everyone, including Messi, to give their best. The credit goes entirely to the coaching staff and the whole squad.

  • Imagine if Messi announced his retirement today. Would Argentina still be capable of lifting the World Cup without their star?

    The Argentina national team is never defined by a single player, though Messi is a unique and pivotal figure in everything this generation has achieved. He has given the side confidence, leadership and an exceptional footballing foundation. Without him, some adjustments would be needed, but Argentina would still rank among the leading contenders at any World Cup.

  • Who is the greatest player in Argentina's history: Messi or Diego Maradona?

    We are fortunate to be the only country that has been able to enjoy the greatest players in history. Diego was pure passion and the hero of my childhood. As for Leo, he embodies technical perfection and consistency taken to the extreme. I don't feel the need to compare them. As an Argentine, I simply feel grateful to have witnessed both of them.

  • Who is the best Latin American striker in the world right now?

    In my view, Lautaro Martínez is the standout performer.

  • Argentina v Ecuador - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport

    If the decision were yours, would you pick him ahead of Julián Álvarez as Argentina's starting striker at the World Cup?

    My choice depends on the match context and our game plan. Lautaro brings physical presence, penalty-box dominance and clinical finishing. Julian, meanwhile, offers constant movement, high pressing and intense work-rate. My job as a coach is to make them complement each other, because both are world-class strikers.

  • Media reports indicate that Barcelona are interested in signing Álvarez. Should he make the move?

    Julian already plays for one of the world's top clubs, and that achievement deserves recognition. If he feels valued and gets regular game time, there is no urgent need to move on. Still, Barcelona will always occupy a special place in any player's heart. Ultimately, he should decide based on what best serves his development and his happiness on the pitch.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-TOTTENHAMAFP

    How likely do you think it is that Enzo Fernández will join Real Madrid after his well-documented problems at Chelsea?

    Enzo possesses the quality, character and mentality to excel at any club worldwide. Real Madrid consistently seek players who can thrive under intense pressure, and he ticks that box. Despite his tricky spell at Chelsea, his ability is unquestionable, and he could prosper in Madrid.

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