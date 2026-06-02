Could Yan Diomande be heading elsewhere instead of Liverpool or Bayern Munich? The €100 million-rated forward appears to have given the green light to another top European club for a mega-transfer

Diomande has reportedly given PSG the green light to join the Champions League winners this summer. This clear signal prompts the French club to intensify its pursuit of the rising star of last Bundesliga season. According to Foot Mercato, officials from both clubs have already held several meetings to discuss a transfer.

However, a sticking point remains: PSG is reluctant to meet the reported asking price, yet Leipzig is in a strong bargaining position thanks to the player's contract, which runs until 2030. Leipzig will only consider selling the Ivory Coast international after just one season if bids reach around 100 million euros.

"We have to look towards the summer. Of course, you can't let him go after just one year," RB managing director Oliver Mintzlaff emphasised back in January on Sky. "As chairman of the supervisory board, I would say: he will certainly be with us next season, even if there were bids of over 80 or 90 million euros," he added.