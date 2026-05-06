First, Bayern must raise enough transfer revenue to cover Newcastle's hefty €85m-plus valuation. That would require the permanent transfers of loanees Joao Palhinha (Tottenham Hotspur), Sacha Boey (Galatasaray Istanbul) and Bryan Zaragoza (AS Roma) to their current clubs.

Palhinha's transfer could raise about €30 million, while Boey and Zaragoza would fetch €15 million and €13 million respectively, effectively replenishing the club's transfer kitty. Without these funds, signing the Englishman would be highly unrealistic.

Sporting director Max Eberl would also need board approval, and the cautious approach of the supervisory board—still led by Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge—could complicate matters.