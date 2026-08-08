AFP
Could Pio Esposito snub Arsenal and Manchester United's transfer approach? Inter Milan striker edges closer to fresh contract at San Siro
Why Esposito is on the radar
Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly made late checks on Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito, with both Premier League heavyweights weighing up whether the 21-year-old could be tempted away from San Siro. According to CaughtOffside, the two English clubs have been in contact with parties close to the forward to gauge his openness to a move ahead of the 2026-27 season. Both sides already have options up front, but with four competitions to navigate this term, extra firepower and depth remain a priority for either manager looking to strengthen a title push.
The numbers behind the interest
Esposito's rise explains the attention. The academy graduate made 20 starts and 24 substitute appearances across Serie A and the Champions League last season, contributing nine goals and five assists as Inter won the Scudetto. He has now made 50 appearances for the club and has broken into the senior Italy setup, earning nine caps. That production, allied to his age and homegrown pedigree, is exactly the profile elite English clubs have chased in recent windows — a young, proven finisher with room to grow into one of Europe's top centre-forwards rather than a marquee, big-money gamble.
Inter holding firm
Despite the transfer noise, the report is clear that Esposito's priority remains Inter rather than a switch to the Premier League. A verbal agreement over fresh terms is already understood to be in place, with the striker keen to continue his development at the club that produced him. That is a significant boost for Cristian Chivu, who has serious competition for places up front regardless of Esposito's future, with Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram both first-choice options. Retaining a highly-rated academy product while also fielding two proven internationals would be a considerable statement of strength from the newly-crowned Serie A champions.
What comes next?
Even as Serie A winners, Inter are bracing for interest from suitors given the lucrative terms English football can offer, and Arsenal and Manchester United's willingness to make enquiries shows the level of admiration Esposito commands outside Italy. But unless there is a dramatic change of heart, all signs point to the forward extending his stay and continuing to fight for minutes behind Martinez and Thuram rather than making the switch to the Premier League this summer. Both English clubs are expected to continue exploring the market regardless, with the striker department likely to remain an area of focus before the window shuts.
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